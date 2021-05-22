Neena Gupta recalls what she told a 'young girl' who wanted a daughter like Masaba

Neena Gupta has said that when she had daughter Masaba as an unmarried woman, she derived strength from her family. Masaba is Neena's daughter from a relationship with former cricketer Viv Richards.

In an interview, she said that she 'survived' in Mumbai because she knew that she could go to her family and cry her heart out. Had she not had this safety net, she said that she might not have made it through.

“When I came to Bombay, I was from a very protective family, and every six months, I wanted to go back. And I knew whatever I may do, Galat karu unke hisaab se, sahi karu (right or wrong), I can go back and cry unki godi me (in their lap), and everything will be okay,” she told Bollywood Bubble.

She continued, "So once, somebody came to me, a young girl, when I had Masaba and she said, ‘I also want.’ I said, ‘No. Your circumstances can be different from mine.’ But, I could survive in Bombay, despite everything, because I knew I could always go back to my parents. Main unki godi me jaake ro lungi, sab thik ho jaayega (I could go and cry in their lap, and I knew everything would be okay). That’s the most important thing."

She said that she could never poison Masaba against her father, because she loved him, and one can't hate someone they loved at the flip of a switch.

Neena and Masaba appeared together in the semi-fictional comedy drama Masaba Masaba. They will soon be seen in the second season of the Netflix series, which was announced recently.