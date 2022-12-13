Neena Gupta reveals why she told a friend 'makaan baccho ke naam mat karna'

Be it a comedy or a noir film, Neena Gupta leaves the audience floored with her acting chops and her latest film, Vadh, is proof. Not only Vadh but also Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai earned her praise for her convincing performance. In a quick chat with Hindustan Times, Neena Gupta revealed more about Vadh and why the box office numbers of the film aren’t her concern.

Vadh was released in theatres last Friday. It tells the story of a middle-class couple, played by Neena and Sanjay Mishra, who face financial problems after taking a hefty loan to send their son abroad. The film, which might look like another family drama, turns dark when problems lead to murder. Talking about the reception to the film, Neena Gupta said, “Well, the response and reviews are amazing. My only concern is people should go to theatres. I haven’t got any box office numbers as yet. I eventually stopped worrying about it.”

Ask Neena Gupta what matters to her most, critical acclamation or a good run at the ticket window, she said she wants both. “Actors will benefit when the audience will watch the film and producers will be able to make money. This is how we will be able to get similar films and roles. Sirf critical reviews se to paise nahin ayenge na (critical reviews don’t fetch money). But, good reviews help to uplift a film and bring people to the theatre,” she reasoned.

The chemistry between Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra brings alive the reality of a middle-class family. Neena, who had a lot of fun filming with him, shared, “Sanjay Ji is a very easy human being to work with. You don't see his craft, he is so good. When your co-actor is so good, your part gets elevated even more. He has a great sense of humour.”

The film strikes a chord with the title. It later justifies the thoughts behind it with Sanjay Mishra’s character saying ‘Humne hatya nahin ki, humne vadh kiya hain.’ Does she think a wrong deed for a good cause is justified? “It is easy to share an opinion while sitting for this interview. But in reality, you do things in the spur of the moment. You might not know what you should be doing. I cannot lecture others ‘aapke sath bhi aisa hua toh aapko bhi aisa karna chahiye ya police k pass jana chahiye.’ I don’t want to judge anyone who suffers from pain and ends up taking the matter into their own hands,” clarified Neena.

She went on to narrate the story of a well-wisher in her life who once suffered at the hands of their own children. “It happened with someone I know. I had told them hundred times ‘marne se pehle makaan nahi naam karna bacho ke naam pe (don't leave the house to your kids in your will). But, they did it anyway. They were thrown out of the house during their ailment. People don’t listen and get emotional. This happens a lot because you can do anything for your kid. But, not necessarily they will be doing the same thing to you.”

So, what is Neena Gupta’s daughter Masaba’s thoughts on Vadh? The senior actor shared, “Masaba ne film nahin dekhi (Masaba hasn't watched the film). Madam is too busy now.” But, has she come across claims of Vadh giving flashbacks of Ajay Devgn-Mohanlal’s Drishyam series? “I haven’t watched Drishyam yet, not even the first one. I can't comment on it.”

“Listen, do you know how many human emotions are there? 7 raas hotein hain (There are seven principal emotions-- happiness, sadness, surprise, fear, anger, disgust, and contempt, as per Ekman). All emotions will revolve around them. Ek hi family hoti hain. Abhi love stories me Laila-Majnu, Heer-Ranja, 100 bar banti hain aur 100 baar banti bhi rahengi. It's just about how to add a new twist or turn to it, or add mellowness to it. Emotions will remain the same. Do filmein ek hi cheez pe ho sakti hain. Kyun nahi ho sakti hain? Mai zayada bol nahin sakti (Can't it be? I can't speak much) because I haven’t seen it," she said after being told of the similarities between the film plots.

She added that she is currently busy with film shoots when asked if she has plans to watch Drishyam anytime soon. After Vadh, she also made it clear that she doesn’t differentiate between comedy and dark film. “Mera role acha hona chahiye (My role should be good),” she said.

