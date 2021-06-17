Neena Gupta says her friend tried to get her married to a gay man when she was pregnant with Masaba Gupta

Neena Gupta has made many revelations in her autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh. She has talked about her life as an actor and the challenges she had to face as an unmarried pregnant woman.

Neena Gupta had fallen for former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards and gotten pregnant with their daughter Masaba. Vivian did not agree to leaving his wife and family for her and Neena was left in a difficult situation.

An excerpt from her book reveals how a friend suggested that she should marry a gay banker from Mumbai's Bandra. Neena said that her friend Sujoy Mitra told her that the man wanted to get married to avoid societal pressures. She would have been allowed to say that the child was his but he would not be a part of her or her daughter's lives.

"I laughed them off because I didn't feel right about getting married just to avoid controversy. I knew I would have to answer very difficult questions. Being a public figure meant that our lives, mine and my child's, would always be up for speculation. But I told myself I would cross that bridge when I come to it. Until then, I would hide behind loose clothes for as long as I could," Neena said about the 'offer', as per a report in Zoom.

Neena also revealed that filmmaker Satish Kaushik had offered to marry her too. Satish told her, "Don’t worry, if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it’s mine and we’ll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing.”

Neena did not get married and raised her daughter on her own. Masaba Gupta is now a successful fashion designer and made her acting debut with Masaba Masaba on Netlfix. Masaba and Neena, who also starred on the show, will be seen on the second season of the show soon.