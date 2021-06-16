Anushka Sharma shares fresh-faced, post-workout selfie from London

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a selfie. The actor glowed in the no-makeup, post-workout picture.

Anushka Sharma, who is currently in London with husband Virat Kohli, was seen with a facemask dangling from her left ear and thick golden hoop earrings in her right ear. "Stealing workouts," she captioned the photo with a toned-arm emoji, a mother-daughter emoji and a butterfly emoji.





Upon arriving in London, Anushka had shared a picture of herself from her hotel. Her room seemed to be right next to a cricket stadium. "Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for sometime. #QuarantineAtTheStadium," she wrote with the post. Virat and Anushka were at the Hilton at The Ageas Bowl.

Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child, a baby daughter in January. They announced her name with a Instagram post. "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy," Anushka Sharma had written in a post on Instagram, introducing her daughter to her fans.

Virat was the one who announced Vamika's birth. The couple also asked the media and paparazzi not to publish unauthorised pictures of their daughter. They sent out personalised gift hampers to the paparazzi, along with a note requesting them to not click pictures of her. “While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same,” a part of their note read.