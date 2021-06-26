Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Bollywood / Neena Gupta shares throwback photo with Shekhar Kapur from Khandaan TV series, fan says 'miss those old days'
Neena Gupta shares throwback photo with Shekhar Kapur from Khandaan TV series, fan says 'miss those old days'

Neena Gupta on Saturday shared a rare throwback picture with noted director Shekhar Kapoor. See it here.
ANI | By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Neena Gupta with Shekhar Kapur in a picture from the shoot of their TV serial, Khandaan.

Veteran actor Neena Gupta on Saturday treated her fans with a throwback picture of her and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur from the sets of Khandaan series.

"Uff memories...with Shekhar Kapoor in Khandaan series in 1985," she wrote sharing the image. Shekhar can be seen candidly looking at Neena Gupta in the image.

Khandaan was a popular television series that was aired in 1985. Fans became nostalgic after seeing Neena's post. "Miss those old days. Loved that series," a user commented. "What a series," another user wrote.

Also read: The Family Man 2: Intimate scenes with Samantha Akkineni were deleted, says Shahab Ali aka Sajid

Meanwhile, Neena will be seen in the second season of Masaba Masaba, Dial 100 and Goodbye. In Goodbye, she will essay the role of actor Amitabh Bachchan's wife.

Some time back, Neena had shared a picture of her getting back to the shoot of her upcoming film, Goodbye. Sharing a video of her entering her van, she had writing: Back to shoot.

