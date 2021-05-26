Neena Gupta shows how husband Vivek, daughter Masaba and her boyfriend spent their WFH morning

Actor Neena Gupta has offered a glimpse at her usual mornings these days with the family. The actor is staying in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand with her husband Vivek Mehra, daughter Masaba Gupta and her actor boyfriend Satyadeep Misra.

In a photo shared on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Masaba is seen sitting on the floor on a yoga mat with a laptop in front of her. She is wearing a pink night suit. Next to her, Vivek is seen peering into her laptop screen while Satyadeep is seen sitting next to a window, scrolling through his phone. Sharing the photo, Neena wrote, "Working from home."

Neena Gupta shared this picture on Instagram.

Neena has been posting regular updates from her time in the hills on Instagram. Recently she shared a video of herself pulling off the Dhanurasan but with 'too much noise'. She also shared the first look at her upcoming autobiography, titled Sach Kahun Toh.

Neena's latest release was Sardar Ka Grandson with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. The film got less than positive critics and audience reception. The Hindustan Times review read, "Sardar Ka Grandson has its heart in the right place, but it all appears to be a bit disingenuous...Unlike Neena, Arjun can’t even blame thick makeup for his dull performance. But in fairness to him, the script — co-written by director Kaashvie Nair, with Anuja Chauhan and Amitosh Nagpal — isn’t something that an actor can elevate."

The actor and her family had an at-home premiere of the movie for her. Neena shared pictures of how everyone came together to watch her movie on their TV screen. "Watching movies with your family brings you closer to them and this movie was extra special Watch #SardarKaGrandson with your family now on @netflix_in," she wrote.