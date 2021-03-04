Neeraj Ghaywan supports Anurag Kashyap amid IT raids: 'Hope they find the treasure hidden in each one of those DVDs'

Filmmakers Neeraj Ghaywan and Anubhav Sinha have extended support to Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu, in wake of the Income Tax raids held at their premises on Wednesday. The raids were in connection with a case related to Anurag's former production house, Phantom Pictures.

Taking a dig at the intention of the raids, Neeraj tweeted, "I hope they find the treasure hidden in each one of those Blu-rays and DVDs. And there’s definitely something there inside those books at @anuragkashyap72 ’s house. Too much wealth in them." Anurag has a rather vast collection of books, film DVDs and Blu-rays. The filmmaker had famously said in 2016, "Well I have the largest personal film library of original films in the country."

Anubhav earlier wrote on Twitter, "Kashyap and Taapsee I love you both. Just. Silence has a higher price. But it’s internal."

Swara Bhasker had also extended support to the actor and the filmmaker on Wednesday. "Appreciation tweet for @taapsee who is an amazing girl with courage and conviction that is rare to see now days.. Stand strong warrior!" she wrote.

She also tweeted, "Appreciation tweet for @anuragkashyap72 who has been a cinematic trailblazer, a teacher and mentor of talent and a man With rare candour and a brave heart ! More power to you Anurag."

The IT raids began Wednesday morning and are reportedly part of an investigation against the production house, which was dissolved in 2018. Maharashtra state minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik claimed it was an attempt to suppress the voices of those who speak against the government.

He told PTI, "Central agencies like ED, CBI, and Income Tax are being used to target those who take an anti-government stand and speak against the policies of the regime. The premises of Anurag Kashyap and Pannu have been raided. Both were raising their voices against the Modi government."

However, union minister Prakash Javadekar rejected allegations that the raids were linked to their comments, often seen as critical of the BJP. "This is too much. Probe agencies undertake investigations based on credible information and the matter later goes to courts as well," PTI quoted him as saying at a press conference.

Anurag and Taapsee worked together in the 2018 film Manmarziyaan and have recently begun work on the upcoming film Dobaara. Both are vocal about their opinions on current affairs.