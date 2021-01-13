Neetu Chandra says she was replaced by Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu, on Madhavan's recommendation

Actor Neetu Chandra has said that she was removed from Tanu Weds Manu and replaced by Kangana Ranaut. Neetu, who has appeared in films such as Traffic Signal and Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, said that she has been 'removed' from six films.

In an interview, she said that such things kept happening to her, but it is a part of the struggle.

Neetu recalled a comment made by actor R Madhavan in the past, when he had claimed to have recommended Kangana for the lead role in Tanu Weds Manu. "I'm talking about Madhavan. He said, 'There was another actress who was signed for Tanu Weds Manu, but I recommended Kangana's name'," Neetu told Bollywood Hungama, adding, "That actress was me, the one who had signed Tanu Weds Manu earlier."

She continued, "These kinds of things kept happening. I was removed from six movies in the past. No one would pick up the phone and call me. Neetu had to (make calls) for Neetu. But this is the journey, and this is how I had to learn things."

Neetu was asked why he did not continue if she had been signed. She said, "How do you continue? Do you think it depends on me if I want to continue the project? For any reason, if the director thinks that the hero is recommending somebody else... I don't come from the sort of background where I can (stand my ground). I'm helpless."

Neetu chalked it down to 'destiny', and said that she holds no grudges towards anyone. She said that she was in talks with director Aanand L Rai for another project, but even that didn't pan out. Tanu Weds Manu spawned a sequel, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, which was an even bigger box office hit, and catapulted Kangana to the A-list.

