Kangana Ranaut says Taapsee has ‘dedicated her whole existence to impersonate’ her, compares herself to Amitabh Bachchan

Kangana Ranaut has once again reignited her battle with Taapsee Pannu. The Judgementall Hai Kya actor shared a fan post claiming Taapsee's latest magazine photoshoot a copy of Kangana's pose and called it "impressive". She went on to compare herself to Amitabh Bachchan for being "the most mimicked superstar" after him.

Reacting to the fan post on Twitter, Kangana wrote, "Ha ha ha I am flattered, she is a true fan, dedicated her whole existence to study and impersonate me to the point of dessolution it is rather impressive, also no other female superstar has taken over pop culture the way I have I am the most mimicked superstar after Mr Bachchan."

Ha ha ha I am flattered, she is a true fan, dedicated her whole existence to study and impersonate me to the point of dessolution it is rather impressive, also no other female superstar has taken over pop culture the way I have I am the most mimicked superstar after Mr Bachchan. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 9, 2021

The fan had claimed that Taapsee had copied Kangana "for the 1000th time" and shared pictures of Kangana from her Architectural Digest photo shoot alongside Taapsee's picture from the Elle shoot. While there is hardly any similarity between the two pictures, one can only notice the two actors sporting brown curly hair. Kangana is seen casually sitting on a sofa in a black top and printed skirt whereas Taapsee lazily sits in a short black dress on a chair.

The Taapsee vs Kangana feud goes back to last year when the latter had named the Thappad actor among "B-grade actors". Later Kangana's social media team had also given Taapsee tips on how to become an A lister.

Taapsee had retaliated in an interview to India Today, “I have been perplexed for the last few months seeing people calling me out when I have only nice things to say about her and others. You can have your opinion, I can have mine. My opinion not matching yours doesn’t make me wrong. The hypocrisy was exposed when you yourself are fighting for outsiders and simultaneously pulling down other outsiders. Which side are you on? You are using this opportunity to settle some personal scores. You are fighting against harassment and bullying, but in the same breath how can you bully others. That’s kind of wrong.”

