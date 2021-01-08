Kangana Ranaut shares new video, complains to SC about not being allowed to speak of the harassment she is facing

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 14:24 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut has released another one of her videos, this time complaining about having to mark attendance with the police and not being allowed to speak about the sedition case that has been filed against her. Kangana was also later seen at the Bandra police station to record her statement in the case.

Kangana addressed the Supreme Court in her video, questioning why she has been asked to stay silent about the issue. She also compared the treatment she has received to women being burnt alive during the medieval ages.

Why am I being mentally, emotionally and now physically tortured? I need answers from this nation.... I stood for you it’s time you stand for me ...Jai Hind 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qqpojZWfCx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 8, 2021

“Since I have spoken up in the country’s favour, the way I have been tortured and harassed, the whole country is seeing it. My house was illegally destroyed. I am being slapped with innumerable cases everyday for speaking in favour of farmers. Someone has filed a case against me even for laughing. My sister Rangoli (Chandel) had spoken about the harassment that doctors had to face in the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. A case was filed against her and my name was also added to it. I wasn’t even on Twitter at that time,” she said in the video.

Kangana Ranaut at the Bandra Police Station. ( Varinder Chawla )

“The honourable Chief Justice ji rejected the case saying that it was baseless. I was told that I will have to go to the police station to mark attendance. No one is telling me what this attendance is for. I have also been told that I cannot speak about these harassments to anyone. So I wish to ask the honourable Supreme Court, is this the medieval age where women are burnt alive? They can’t say anything to anyone. The whole world can see this torture. Those watching the spectacle, I wish to tell them that the tears of blood that were shed in thousands of years of slavery, you will have to shed them again if nationalist voices are silenced. Jai Hind,” she said.

At the station, Kangana, who has been provided Y-plus category security of CRPF personnel, arrived at the police station in suburban Mumbai around 1 pm along with her advocate amid heavy media presence. The Bandra police had registered an FIR against Ranaut and her sister Rangoli for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks in October, an official said.

Earlier, the Mumbai police had sent notices three times asking them to appear for recording their statements in the case.

The Bombay High Court in November had granted interim protection from arrest to Kangana and her sister, and directed them to appear before the police on January 8.

