Neetu Kapoor, friends celebrate Rishi Kapoor's birthday with his cutout, cake that shows his love for whiskey, Twitter

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor's birthday on Saturday in a unique fashion. It featured a cake with all his favourite things on display and a life-size cardboard cutout of the late actor.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021
Neetu Kapoor with late Rishi Kapoor's cutout (right) his 69th birthday cake.

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's family celebrated his 69th birth anniversary on Saturday. His wife, actor Neetu Kapoor made sure his birthday was exactly the way he would have wanted it. On Sunday, she shared pictures and video from the party.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a picture of the cake. It featured all the things that the late actor loved. These included a whiskey bottle, the Twitter logo, a bowl of mutton curry, nag champa incense sticks, a guitar and a cassette of songs from his old hits. 

 

The close look at his birthday cake; (left) a group photo with his friends and family at the celebration.


Another picture featured a photo frame, which did not have his picture but read ‘Celebrating Chintuji’. Among the guests who were seen at the celebration were old friends and family members of Rishi Kapoor. Names included actor Shatrughan Sinha, directors David Dhawan and Rahul Rawail and Rishi's older brother, Randhir Kapoor. 

 

Neetu posing with Rishi's cardboard cutout.

Another highlight of the evening was a group picture in which Neetu posed with a cardboard cutout of Rishi with the guests.

On the occasion of his birth anniversary on Saturday, Neetu had posted a throwback picture with him and written: “I learnt a lot from Rishi ji during our last few traumatic years in NYC .. how we celebrated when his blood counts were high .. we dined shopped laughed .. in his lows we just stayed home watched tv ordered in amazing food n still had some wonderful moments in hope that the next round of chemotherapy he would be better .. hope n being strong is what he taught me .. value each day .. we all miss him today !!! I can picture him how excited he would have been for his 69th birthday !! I’m sure he is celebrating with his family up there Happy birthday Kapoor Saab.”

Rishi breathed his last on April 30, 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer. The last few years of his life was spent in the US with Neetu, where he underwent treatment. His final movie, Sharmaji Namkeen will be released soon.

 

