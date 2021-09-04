Sharmaji Namkeen posters out on Rishi Kapoor's birthday, Riddhima thanks Paresh Rawal for finishing it after dad's death

On Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared the first posters for his final film, Sharmaji Namkeen. After his death in April last year, actor Paresh Rawal stepped in to complete the film.

Sharing posters featuring both Rishi and Paresh in similar outfits, Riddhima wrote, “We are proud to present, the poster of a very special film- Sharmaji Namkeen, starring one of the most celebrated actors in the Hindi film industry whose inimitable work and sparkling career we will cherish forever, Mr. Rishi Kapoor. As a mark of love, respect and remembrance of him and as a gift to his millions of fans, here is the first look of his final film.” +

She also thanked Paresh Rawal for completing the movie. “A big thank you to Mr. Paresh Rawal, who completed the film by agreeing to take the sensitive step of portraying the same character played by Rishi-ji. Produced by Excel Entertainment and Macguffin Pictures, directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia, this film is a light-hearted coming-of-age story of a lovable 60-year-old-man.” The same message was also shared by Farhan Akhtar, whose Excel Entertainment is producing the movie.

Neetu Kapoor's message on the film.

She also thanked Paresh Rawal for completing the movie. “A big thank you to Mr. Paresh Rawal, who completed the film by agreeing to take the sensitive step of portraying the same character played by Rishi-ji. Produced by Excel Entertainment and Macguffin Pictures, directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia, this film is a light-hearted coming-of-age story of a lovable 60-year-old-man.” The same message was also shared by Farhan Akhtar, whose Excel Entertainment is producing the movie.

|#+|

Also read: When Rishi Kapoor admitted to having 'illogical dislike' for Rajesh Khanna: 'Dimple is going to kill me...'

Sharmaji Namkeen's release date has not been revealed yet.

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020 after a two-year long battle with cancer. His wife, actor Neetu Kapoor also shared a post, remembering Rishi and the final days they spent together. “I learnt a lot from Rishi Ji during our last few traumatic years in NYC .. how we celebrated when his blood counts were high .. we dined shopped laughed .. in his lows we just stayed home watched tv ordered in amazing food n still had some wonderful moments in hope that the next round of chemotherapy he would be better .. hope n being strong is what he taught me .. value each day .. we all miss him today !!! I can picture him how excited he would have been for his 69th birthday !! I’m sure he is celebrating with his family up there. Happy birthday Kapoor Saab,” she wrote.