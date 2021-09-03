Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor ahead of his 69th birth anniversary: ‘Just one of those days’

Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembered Rishi Kapoor on Friday, a day before his 69th birth anniversary. Neetu took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Rishi from one of his films.

In the picture, an emotional Rishi appeared to deliver a line, which translated to “A strong gust of wind ruined everything.” Neetu shared the picture with the caption, “Just one of those days.”

Riddhima took to Instagram Stories as well and shared an old picture of Rishi kissing her daughter Samara Sahni. She shared the picture with a series of white heart emojis.

Last year, on his 68th birth anniversary, Riddhima had penned a note in memory of her father. She had written, “Papa, They say when you lose someone, you can’t live without -your heart will badly break! But I know you are living in this broken heart & will be there forever! I know you are watching over all of us & ensuring that we live by the value system you instilled in us! You gave me the gift of compassion -taught me the value of relationships & made me the person I am today! I miss you each day & will always love you! Celebrating you today & always - Happy Birthday.”

Rishi Kapoor died on April 29, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer. He was being treated in New York before he returned to India. He died at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. The actor is survived by his wife, Neetu, and children Riddhima and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Earlier this year, on his first death anniversary, Rishi's brother Randhir Kapoor told a leading daily, "The last year has been a very sad time in my life. Sad is really a modest word here; worst would be apt. In a matter of 10 months, I lost both my darling brothers- Chintu (Rishi Kapoor) and Chimpu (Rajiv Kapoor). Also, I lost my mother (Krishna Kapoor) and sister (Ritu Nanda) in the last two-and-a-half years."