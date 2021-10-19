Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Neetu Kapoor is proud of Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala as she shares unseen pic of duo: 'Would love to have a consult'
bollywood

Neetu Kapoor is proud of Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala as she shares unseen pic of duo: 'Would love to have a consult'

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt shares a never-before-seen picture from her childhood featuring Neetu Kapoor. The latter shared the picture with a sweet response. 
Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt with Neetu Kapoor. 
Published on Oct 19, 2021 01:11 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Sanjay Dutt's older daughter Trishala Dutt surprised fans by sharing a never-before-seen childhood picture with Neetu Kapoor. In the vintage photo, a young Trishala gives Neetu a hug as the duo smiles for the camera. 

She shared the picture on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Look what I found!! Love you (Neetu Kapoor),” along with a heart emoji. Neetu reposted the picture and said she was proud of Trishala. 

“Awww too adorable (heart emoji) So proud of what you are doing (heart emoji) Would love to have a consult (raised hands emoji),” Neetu wrote. Trishala, unlike her actor-father, opted for a career outside the film industry. 

Neetu Kapoor reacts to Trishala Dutt's throwback pic. 


Trishala is a psychotherapist by profession and works out of the United States. She also often addresses concerns regarding mental health through her Instagram, hosting frequent ‘Ask Me Anything’ sessions pertaining to a particular topic or mental health illness. 

Besides tackling queries, Trishala also shares personal experiences. Once, she opened up about a toxic relationship she had been in. She revealed she was ‘dating’ a man who treated her like ‘trash’ and how she overcame the relationship. On another occasion, she also spoke about tackling judgemental people and said that she had been judged since she was born due to her family name. 

Trishala is the daughter of Sanjay Dutt from his first marriage to Richa Sharma. Sanjay and Richa tied the knot in the US in 1987. She was diagnosed with a brain tumour and died in 1996. Sanjay married Maanayata in 2008. Trishala shares a close bond with her. 

Also read: Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt soaks up the sun in a red swimsuit, stepmom Maanayata Dutt is all love

Meanwhile, Neetu has been preparing for her comeback to acting with Jug Jugg Jeeyo. She will star alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor in the film. She joined the cast and crew last year to shoot the film. However, she had to return to Mumbai briefly after she was diagnosed with Covid-19.

trishala dutt neetu kapoor sanjay dutt sanjay dutt family
