Neetu Kapoor opens up about not living with Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni: 'I like my privacy'

Neetu Kapoor says she cherishes her privacy and therefore, she doesn't stay with her children. Neetu, with her late husband Rishi Kapoor, has two children - actor Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. She said that she wants her children to 'be settled' in their own lives.

The actor opened up about her journey as a mother in a recent interview. During the chat, she was asked how she manages time with both the children.

Speaking with Filmfare, the actor said, "I want them to be busy with their lives. I say mere dil mein raho, mere sar pe mat chadho (stay in my heart, don’t stand on my head). When Riddhima was with me for the pandemic, I was so stressed for one year because she couldn’t go back. I used to get so restless. I used to tell her Riddhima to go back, Bharat is alone. I was literally pushing her away. I like my privacy. I am used to this way of life."

Neetu recalled she would cry for days when Riddhima went to London for her studies. "I remember when Riddhima was going to London to study I used to howl for days. If someone would even come to meet her and say goodbye I used to start crying. But when years later Ranbir went, I didn’t. He told me, mom you don’t love me. But it isn’t that. It was just that I had gotten used to that life, of living away from a child. So when it happened again, I was prepared. I think those times when they were abroad made me stronger and made me feel that I am okay being alone," she said.

"Also, they have to get on with their lives. I get happy when they come, but I want them to go back to their homes and be settled. I just say one thing, don’t meet me every day, but stay connected. I don’t want them to be around me all the time, I am very independent that way. I love my life the way it is," she added.

Neetu is set to make a comeback to movies with Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The actor will star alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. The actor joined the cast last year for filming.