Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor as Khel Kehl Mein clocks 47 years, shares old movie stills on Instagram

Actor Neetu Kapoor on Tuesday took a trip down memory lane as she shared old photos with her husband, late actor Rishi Kapoor. Taking to Instagram Stories, Neetu posted the photos as her and Rishi Kapoor's film Khel Khel Mein completed 47 years. The pictures were stills from the couple's film. (Also Read | Neetu Kapoor says everything changed ‘shaadi ke baad’, shares wedding pic; Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan agree with her)

In the first photo, Rishi was seen holding Neetu's cheeks as she had a surprised expression on her face. The duo seemingly stood in a forest, in a scene from the film. For the scene, Neetu wore a blue polka-dotted shirt and a skirt. Rishi opted for a dark outfit. Sharing the photo, Neetu wrote, "47 years of #khelkhelmein (red heart emojis)."

In the second picture, both had shocked expressions on their faces. Wearing different outfits, the duo was looking at someone as they stood behind a small tree. Neetu wore a red outfit with matching boots and had a shawl around her neck. Rishi opted for a black T-shirt under a denim jacket and pants. He also tied a muffler on his head.

Neetu posted the photos as her and Rishi's film Khel Khel Mein completed 47 years.

Khel Khel Mein (1975) is a suspense thriller film directed by Ravi Tandon and is adapted from Louis Thomas' novel Good Guys Don't Kill. Apart from Rishi and Neetu, the film also stars Rakesh Roshan, Iftekhar, Dev Kumar and Aruna Irani. The film was remade in Malayalam as Aruthu (1976).

Neetu and Rishi featured in many movies such as Zehreela Insaan (1974), Zinda Dil, Rafoo Chakkar (1975), Doosra Aadmi and Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Pati Patni Aur Woh and Anjane Mein (1978), Jhoota Kahin Ka (1979), Dhan Daulat (1980), Do Dooni Chaar (2010) and Besharam (2013).

The couple tied the knot in 1980 and share two children---daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son-actor Ranbir Kapoor. After a battle with cancer, Rishi died on April 30, 2020.

Neetu will be seen next in Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which marks her . The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is all set to hit theatres on June 24. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

