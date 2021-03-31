Neetu Kapoor reveals how she broke up with Rishi Kapoor during Jhootha Kahin Ka, watch video

Neetu Kapoor, who recently appeared on the singing reality show Indian Idol 12, opened up on the time when she "broke up" with Rish Kapoor. Incidentally, Rishi had also talked about it earlier. Neetu has now shared a collage of videos that show how she recounted the same incident that late husband Rishi once narrated.

In the video, Rishi is heard saying, "Jhootha Kahi ka, jo gaana tha. Jo ki jab picturise kar rahe the to mai aur Neetu bilkul baat hi nahi kar rahe the. Humara jhagda ho gaya tha, ladai ho gai thi. Chaar din lage gaana picturise karne me, aur ek din na usne baat ki, na maine usase baat ki. Lekin jab aap parde pe dekhenge to bilkul lagega ki ye 'in love' hain, kuch hua ho nahi. (When the song Jhootha Kahi Ka was beng picturised, Neetu and I were not on talking terms. It took fours days to shoot the song. But when you seen on the screen, it seems we were deeply in love)."

Neetu also shared her own clip from Indian Idol 12 visit in which she is heard saying, "In Jhootha Kahi Ka, Jeevan Ke Har Mod Pe, gaane me hum dance kar rahe hai, bade khush ho rahe hain (In the song, we were singing and dancing and feeling rather happy). But actual mein, we had broken up. Make up room mein ro ro ke buri haalat thi (I was a mess in the makeup room). Mera doctor aya hua tha, mere ko injection maar rahe hain (My doctor was there to give me injections). Aur fir jab shot ready, jeevan ke har mod pe (gestures fake smile and dance).

She posted the video and wrote on Instagram, "Same story narrated by both of us on different occasions #indianidol12." Shaanoo Sharma, Neha Kakkar and Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni showered the post with love and posted heart emojis. Shilpa Shetty also commented with , "Awwwwwww @neetu54."

One fan wrote, "What a beautiful and moving ep it was ( Indian idol ) with u Neetu ji , you are such a golden heart personality. You are a real life heroine not just reel heroine. Blessing and affection to you." Another one commented, "True love..:)..only time can tell."