Neetu Kapoor says Ranbir Kapoor's phone screensaver is Rishi Kapoor's pic: 'I see tears in his eyes but he stays strong'

Actor Rishi Kapoor died in April 2020,about two years after his cancer diagnosis. In a new interview, his wife Neetu Kapoor remembered him and revealed how their son Ranbir Kapoor misses his father a lot. Last month, Ranbir tied the knot with actor Alia Bhatt in Mumbai. Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor's phone wallpaper features late dad Rishi Kapoor's happy picture, his fans go 'aww'. See it here

Neetu and Rishi got married in 1980 and had two kids--Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Rishi, one of the most celebrated Indian actors of his generation, was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018 and went to New York for treatment. After a long battle with the illness, he died in April 2020, at the age of 67.

In an interview with News 18, Neetu said, "Ranbir misses him a lot. His mobile screensaver still has Rishi’s photo. There are days when I see tears in his eyes but he stays strong." She added, "Rishi had a larger than life persona and he is not the kind of person who can be forgotten. Every day I meet someone who has some story or an incident about him. I feel somehow, somewhere, he is still connected to me."

Neetu is making her comeback to the screen as the judge on Dance Deewane Juniors, a children’s dance-based reality show. She will also be soon seen on screen for the first time in almost a decade. She is starring in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor. Neetu was last on screen in the 2013 film Besharam, where she co-starred with Rishi and Ranbir.

Currently, Ranbir is gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, the first film of a proposed fantasy trilogy. It marks his first on-screen collaboration with Alia Bhatt and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia. Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor's home decked up ahead of wedding with Alia Bhatt, fans want confirmation: 'Anyway we wont be allowed'

Brahmastra is Ranbir’s third film with Ayan; they have previously worked together in Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The film is set for a theatrical release on September 9, 2022, after several delays in production. Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir also has Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera, Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal and Luv Ranjan’s next in the pipeline.

