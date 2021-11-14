Neetu Kapoor shares montage of her child artist roles on Children's Day, fan says 'Ditto Ranbir Kapoor'

NNeetu Kapoor celebrated Children's Day by revisiting a few of her roles as a child artist. The actor, who starred in movies such as Suraj, Dus Lakh and Do Kaliyaan as a child artist, took to Instagram and shared a compilation of a few scenes from the movies to wish fans.

“Happy Children’s day,” she said, adding a string of heart emojis. Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni called her, ‘Samu senior,’ referring to her daughter Samara Sahni.

Anil Kapoor and Soni Razdan, too, dropped a string of hearts to show their love for Neetu. A fan pointed out that Ranbir Kapoor gets his talent from Neetu. “Now I got to know how Ranbir can do so many expressions,” a fan said. “Ditto Ranbir Kapoor,” a second fan added.

“Happy Children's Day! Aap Itne cute the bachpan mein, aur aaj bhi hain (You were and are cute.) Hats off to your work both professionally and personally," another fan said. “Ma'am you seem to be super cute and you still haven't changed a bit, may you always remain evergreen,” a third fan said.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor asks ‘kya karu main’ after paparazzi crowd around his car for pics, watch

Neetu made her debut as a lead actor with Rikshawala in 1972 and went on to star in a number of hit films such as Deewar, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhie Kabhie and Yaarana. She took a sabbatical from acting to focus on raising Ranbir and Riddhima but returned to acting with films such as Love Aaj Kal (2009), Do Dooni Chaar (2010) and Besharam (2013). She didn't sign any films after that.

The actor will now make her comeback with Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor, recently wrapped up a schedule. Sharing a picture from the sets, Neetu wrote, "Finally wrapped #jugjuggjeeyo, was such a wonderful experience, made some lovely friends, gained confidence which was so needed at that time... this movie will always be very special."