Ranbir Kapoor asks ‘kya karu main’ after paparazzi crowd around his car for pics, watch

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai on Saturday. The actor, who normally engages with the cameramen, seemed to be in a rush when the photographers tried to click pictures.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Ranbir Kapoor was seen exiting a building, wearing a pair of denims and a grey T-shirt with a cap, and making his way to the car. On his way out, he waved at the paparazzi and reached for his car. However, the paparazzi requested for a few more pictures, with one paparazzo also trying to take pictures from a different angle.

Ranbir stopped, asked the photographer to line up with the other cameramen. “Aap bhi yahaan aa jao (You also come to this side),” he said as he gathered the cameramen. “Yahaan aa jao na (Come to this side, no),” he repeated.

Once they gathered, the cameramen requested him to give them a full-length photo. “Acha, kya karu main? (What should I do?)” he asked as he leaned on the door of his car for a photo-op.

It is being rumoured that Ranbir is expected to tie the knot with his actor-girlfriend Alia Bhatt in December. The couple is yet to address the rumours however, Alia did respond to questions about marriage from fans and gave a cryptic response to them.

Taking to her YouTube channel, Alia released a new video on Saturday afternoon in which she addressed fan questions. She revealed that one of the most asked questions was about her marriage. While she read out the question, she chose to not give a direct answer. Instead, she simply shrugged and ended the video.

Last year, Ranbir had told former journalist Rajeev Masand that he wanted to tie the knot with Alia in 2020 but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the plans had to be delayed. Alia and Ranbir met on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra. After rumours of their dating did the rounds, Alia and Ranbir made their relationship official at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception.

Meanwhile, Ranbir has a few movies in the pipeline. These include Brahmastra, an untitled film with Luv Ranjan co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, Animal with Parineeti Chopra and Anil Kapoor and Shamshera.

