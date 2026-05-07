Neetu Kapoor shocked to see few paparazzi at her film Daadi Ki Shaadi screening, asks: 'Hum log kuch nahi hain?'

Actor Neetu Kapoor attended the special screening of her upcoming film Daadi Ki Shaadi in Mumbai on Wednesday night, but was left disappointed by the sparse presence of paparazzi at the venue. When she asked why there were so few photographers around, the response left her even more shocked, as it was related to her son Ranbir Kapoor and her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt.

Neetu Kapoor's question for the paparazzi

Neetu Kapoor's Daadi Ki Shaadi will release on May 8.

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On Wednesday, Neetu Kapoor attended a special screening of Daadi Ki Shaadi in Mumbai along with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is set to make her acting debut with the film.

While arriving at the event, Neetu appeared visibly surprised to see only a handful of paparazzi stationed outside the venue. Curious, the actor went on to ask the photographers why the turnout was so low.

“Aaj bahut kum log hain (There are few people today),” Neetu was heard asking while coming out of the venue to pose for the photographers.

However, the answer left her even more stunned. “Woh kal RK (Ranbir Kapoor) aa gaye the na (Actually, Ranbir Kapoor came yesterday na),” one of the photographers is heard responding, hinting that many photographers had skipped the screening because her actor Ranbir Kapoor was not attending the event.

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{{^usCountry}} Following this, Neetu appeared shocked and responded, “Kyun hum log kuch nahi hain (So, do we not matter at all)?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following this, Neetu appeared shocked and responded, “Kyun hum log kuch nahi hain (So, do we not matter at all)?" {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The photographers were then seen trying to handle the situation, insisting that it was not the case. After the brief exchange with the photographers, Neetu was seen posing for them, and also posed with her daughter before going inside the venue for the screening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The photographers were then seen trying to handle the situation, insisting that it was not the case. After the brief exchange with the photographers, Neetu was seen posing for them, and also posed with her daughter before going inside the venue for the screening. {{/usCountry}}

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The makers of Daadi Ki Shaadi also held a screening on Tuesday night, which was attended by Neetu’s son Ranbir Kapoor with his wife Alia Bhatt.

About Daadi Ki Shaadi

Directed by Ashish R. Mohan, the comedy drama also stars Kapil Sharma, Sadia Khateeb, R. Sarathkumar, and Teju Kolhapuri in key roles.

The trailer showed Kapil’s family worrying about his marriage, soon finding a seemingly perfect match in Sadia Khateeb, intelligent, beautiful, and well-suited to a joint family. However, things take an unexpected turn when Sadia’s grandmother, played by Neetu Kapoor, decides to get married herself. This creates a major hurdle, as Sadia’s family is given an ultimatum: stop the grandmother’s wedding or risk losing the alliance with Kapil. The film's trailer has set expectations, and it is now scheduled to release in theatres on May 8.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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