Neetu Kapoor tells Rishi Kapoor ‘your wish is fulfilled’ after Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, Ranlia recreate sweet moment

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on Thursday, April 14, in an intimate ceremony attended by their family and friends. While Alia herself shared the first pictures from the wedding on her Instagram account, more photographs soon surfaced on the internet. One of the pictures showed the newlyweds raising a toast, which appeared to be very similar to a moment from Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's wedding. Also Read| Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, gets his name added to her mehendi. See pic

In the picture, Alia and Ranbir are seen drinking champagne, but with a twist. They crossed their arms across each other as they raised the glasses. A similar picture was clicked at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's wedding on January 22, 1980, in which they were seen clinking their glasses in a candid picture.

A fan page made a collage of the moments from the two weddings, which was reposted by Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram account. Neetu had also shared a picture from her and Rishi's engagement on April 13, a day before Ranbir and Alia's wedding, to mark 43 years of the occasion.

Neetu Kapoor shares the collage on her Instagram account.

She also included her late husband Rishi Kapoor in their son's wedding by getting his name in her mehendi. She remembered Rishi after the wedding in an Instagram post, writing that his dream has finally been fulfilled.

"This is dedicated to kapoor Saab (red heart emoji). your wish has been fulfilled," Neetu wrote alongside a picture of herself and Ranbir from the latter's wedding day, adding an evil eye amulet emoji and a heart-eyed emoji.

Ranbir and Alia started dating in 2017 when they worked together on Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra, which is scheduled for a release in September this year. Ranbir confessed that he was dating Alia during an interview with GQ in May 2018. Around the same time. Ranbir and Alia made their first public appearance together at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception.

Ranbir later said that they were planning to get married in 2020 but the wedding was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was later shared by filmmaker Subash Ghai that Rishi Kapoor was looking forward to Ranbir's wedding to Alia Bhatt in December 2020. However, the actor died due to cancer in April 2020.

