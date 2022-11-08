Neetu Kapoor visits Alia Bhatt and granddaughter at hospital, answers all queries. Watch

Day after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed a baby girl at a Mumbai hospital, Neetu Kapoor visited them again at the hospital on Monday. She was spotted late Monday night as she came back home after seeing them. On being asked by the paparazzzi about Alia and the baby's well being, Neetu said both of them were “absolutely fine”. Also read: Alia Bhatt's Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot reacts on birth of her baby

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of Neetu reaching her home. She patiently interacted with the photographers and asked them to be careful and not run around cars else they will get hurt. After talking about Alia Bhatt and the baby's well being, Neetu was also asked about what name has been decided for the baby. She said they have not decided it yet.

A fan commented on the video, “she is such a sweet personality.... Love her attitude.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neetu had shared the announcement post signed by Alia and Ranbir on her Instagram as well, along with the caption, “Blessings” and a folded hands emoji. It read: "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love, love, love. Alia and Ranbir."

Sunday morning, Alia and Ranbir were seen reaching Sir HN Reliance Hospital. Neetu and Alia's mom Soni Razdan also joined them at the hospital soon after. The birth of the baby was announced around noon.

As the news made headlines and Ranbir and Alia were showered with congratulatory messages from all over, an Amul topical was also dedicated to the child. It was a modification of Alia's pregnancy announcement post which had her looking at a sonogram with a heart emoji hiding the screen. The Amul sketch showed Alia sitting on the hospital bed with the baby in her arms and Ranbir by her side. The picture of a lion, lioness and a cub was seen on the ultrasound monitor. The topical read: “Alia Bhetti. Utterly daughterly delicious.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON