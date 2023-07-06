Neeyat celeb review: Anil Kapoor gives Vidya Balan, team a standing ovation; Gulshan Devaiah, Vidya Malvade also react

Vidya Balan is all set to return to the theatres with her film Neeyat. It is a suspense-thriller in which the actor plays an unexpected investigator looking into mysterious deaths at a billionaire's party where no one is what they seem and everyone has a secret. All from Anil Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah to Vidya Malvade have praised the film after watching it at a special screening on Wednesday. Also read: Neeyat trailer: Vidya Balan's murder mystery has eerie resemblance to Knives Out

Anil Kapoor reviews Neeyat

Vidya Balan's Neeyat is set to release in theatres on July 7.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anil Kapoor shared a Neeyat poster on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Just witnessed the cinematic brilliance of Neeyat tonight. A standing ovation to the outstanding team behind it!!! @balanvidya always a pleasure to watch you on screen."

He went on to add, “A standing ovation to the outstanding team behind it, including @balanvidya Anu Menon and Abundantia Entertainment.” He went on to tag several members of the massive “talented cast” like Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, his Jugjugg Jeeyo co-star Prajankta Koli, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora and others, and added, “You have created a masterpiece that will leave a lasting impression.”

Anil Kapoor, Vidya Malvade and Gulshan Devaiah's reactions to Neeyat.

Gulshan Devaiah, Vidya Malvade review Neeyat

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gulshan Devaiah was also at the screening and shared a picture from the evening. He wrote along wth it, “Enjoy the guessing game. I only got a little part of it right. #NEEYAT in theatres on 7th July.” He made sure to tag the entire Neeyat team in the post starting from Vidya Balan, director Anu Menon and all others.

Vidya Malvade shared a picture of herself from the screening of the film along with her reaction to it. She was in an animal print dress. The actor wrote, “My lovely Dipannita Sharma and Prajakta Koli are a part of this thrilling…surreal looking film…Go watch peeps in a theatre near you." She also tagged Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Shahana Goswami and the producers and called them "amazing".

More about Neeyat

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about Neeyat, Vidya recently told ANI in an interview, "You will experience something extraordinary after seeing the movie because of the exceptional star cast, which consists of many talented performers."

Neeyat will be out in theatres on July 7. The movie is directed by Anu Menon who last directed Vidya Balan in the 2020 film Shakuntala Devi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON