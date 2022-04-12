Neha Bhasin's brother marries Ukrainian girlfriend who fled the country during war with Russia; fans call her 'brave'

Singer Neha Bhasin's brother Anubhav Bhasin tied the knot with his Ukrainian girlfriend Anna Horodetska. The couple had a low-key affair in South Delhi. Anna was in Ukraine's Kyiv till March when her country was in attack. She fled to India on March 17. She and Anubhav started dating in 2019. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra urges world leaders in the video to help refugees amid Ukraine crisis: ‘We can’t just stand by and watch’

On Monday, Anubhav shared a series of pictures from the weddding on his Instagram handle. He captioned the pictures, “Our journey has been a crazy one since the day we met, but together we have crossed every hurdle and every problem that came our way. I am excited to start this new life with you baby! Welcome home! #lovetrumpswar @gorodetskaya_ann.”

Neha Bhasin commented, “Love you Anna, Anu.” One person commented, “Beautiful couple. I read your story. Very brave.” Another one said, “This is very beautiful," while another one said, “Congratulations, and wishing you both the very best! Sending so much love to both of you.”

In an interview with BBC, Anna talked about her experience, while she was in Kyiv and how Anubhav welcomed her to India. She said, “On 24 February, I woke up to the sound of bombing and my first thought was, ‘Am I dreaming?’ Then I saw messages from Anubhav and others confirming that we were under attack.” Also Read Ukrainian director Stanislav Kapralov: Organised my father’s evacuation from Kyiv recently, it was nerve-wracking

She added that on the morning of March 17, when she landed in Delhi, Anubhav was waiting for her with flowers and balloons. "I had not expected this because Anubhav is generally a very practical person, but it was a pleasant surprise for sure," she added.

