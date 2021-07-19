Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi announce second pregnancy, share pic with Mehr and baby bump
bollywood

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi announce second pregnancy, share pic with Mehr and baby bump

Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi are expecting their second child. They took to Instagram to share the news with fans.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 19, 2021 11:17 AM IST
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are expecting their second baby.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are expecting their second baby. On Monday morning, Neha took to Instagram to share the news with her fans and followers.

She made the announcement with a family picture. She is seen in a black dress, cradling her baby bump. Angad, who is also wearing a black outfit, is smiling for the camera and touching Neha's belly. They are also holding their daughter Mehr in their arms.

Neha wrote with the picture, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. @prasadnaaik #WaheguruMehrKare." Before she made the announcement, Neha dropped another hint on Instagram Stories, writing, "Midnight munchies. Gearing up for Monday and my next big project."

The couple's friends and fans shares their wishes in the comments section, Saina Mirza rote, "Yaayy love you guys." Farah Khan commented, "So now i can tell people?" Rohit Reddy wrote, "Congrats @nehadhupia @angadbedi … love you guys."

Neha and Angad got married in May 2018, they welcomed daughter Mehr just a few months later. Angad spoke about breaking the news of Neha's pregnancy to their parents on an episode of No Filter Neha.

Talking about entire incident, Angad had said on the show, “Considering that you (Neha) didn’t want to break the news that you were expecting, so we had to tell them that we need to get married and we love each other. I was extremely nervous because that was the judgement day, technically. To break the news to your parents, I really had cold feet as clearly it was not going to come from you (Neha). Everything had to come for me. I had to really man up and speak. I just had to blurt it out and see the reaction.”

neha dhupia angad bedi

