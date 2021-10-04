Neha Dhupia is ‘getting back up’ on her feet after delivering baby boy, shares pic from hospital

Neha Dhupia has shared a new post on her Instagram Stories about how she is recovering after child birth. She had given birth to a baby boy on Sunday.

Neha shared a small video on her Instagram Stories where she is seen moving her feet. She captioned it, “Getting back up on my feet.”

Neha Dhupia has shared a glimpse of herself.

Neha also shared a picture from her recent pregnancy photoshoot. It also has her actor-husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr in the frame. Making an official announcement herself, she wrote, “Oh boy ! … you have brought us so much joy …. " It shows all three of them posing in white shirts.

Angad had shared the good news on Sunday with another picture from Neha's photo shoot. He wrote, "BEDIS BOY" is here!!!!!! The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the ‘baby’ title to the new arrival. Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now. #bedisboy."

All from Guneet Monga, Sania Mirza, Dia Mirza, Riteish Deshmukh to Hina Khan had congratulated the couple in the comments section.

Neha and Angad's first child Mehr is two years old. The actor, however, revealed that despite the notion that second pregnancy is easier, she didn't find it that way. She told The Quint in an interview, “They say second pregnancy is easier. But that’s not been the case with me. I have had an extreme amount of morning sickness. If there’s a day I wake up without morning sickness, I am just like is there something wrong because morning sickness makes me feel like okay I’m pregnant.”