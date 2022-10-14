Neha Dhupia: It’s problematic, when a man takes care of his children, it’s blown out of proportion

Why is it expected that only a mother should take care of her child? What about the father? This is what actor Neha Dhupia wants to know. She and her husband, actor Angad Bedi, are parents to two children: Meher, three, and Guriq, one. And she finds it “problematic” when certain people think that it is only her duty to take care of the kids.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A significant shift in mindset is required. When my daughter was born, my husband and I were both working. When everyone saw him, they asked, ‘What are you wearing and expecting this evening?’ And when they would look at me, they’d ask, ‘Where is the baby? Who is watching over her?’ What happens is that society blows it out of proportion when the father does it [takes care of the child],” says the 42-year-old, who recently appeared in the short film Good Morning, wherein she is seen playing a mum who is juggling her personal and professional life.

However, she is relieved that such questions do not arise in her relationship as Bedi shares equal parenting responsibilities. “We don’t even have these conversations that revolve around equal parenting because we are on the same page,” says Dhupia, adding, “When I was coming for this interview, Guriq made a face, so I signalled to Angad, ‘You need to take over’. And it was as if he had his autopilot mode on as he took over.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}