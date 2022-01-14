Neha Dhupia relishes her 'baraati' moment as she shares unseen photos from Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's wedding

Actor Neha Dhupia, who attended actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, shared some unseen snaps from the ceremony. Neha was one of the few guests from the Bollywood industry, who were invited to the wedding.

Sharing the pictures, Neha wrote, “#throwback Baraatis be like. For the love of Vicky and Katrina."

In the first picture, Neha can be seen posing with her actor-husband Angad Bedi, while rose petals fall on them. In another picture from the mehendi ceremony, Neha can be seen wearing an off-white golden anarkali as she poses with actor Mini Mathur and their friends. In the last picture, Neha posed with director Kabir Khan.

As soon as Neha posted the pictures, fans started reacting to it. One person commented, “It's memorable wedding #vickat." Another one said, “You both looks so perfect like always @nehadhupia.” While another fan demanded Neha post pictures of Vicky and Katrina. The fan wrote, “Ab aise he poore saal, har mahine 5-5 photos aayengi (Like this, they will post 5-5 pictures every month). But these pictures are actually very pretty. Vicky or Katrina ki bhi daal dete photos toh or sahi rehta (You guys should have posted Vicky and Katrina's photos as well).”

Vicky and Katrina shared their wedding pictures last month, a few hours after their wedding. The couple posted the photos on their Instagram handles with the same caption, that read, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

Vicky and Katrina started dating in 2019 and they tied the knot on December 9, 2021. The private ceremony took place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur. The three-day festivities included haldi, sangeet and the wedding ceremony. Around 120 guests were part of the heavily guarded celebrations.

