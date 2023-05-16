Neha Dhupia reveals her parents' reaction to getting pregnant before marriage: 'I was given 2 and a half days to…'

Neha Dhupia is opening up about becoming pregnant before her marriage to actor Angad Bedi and the reaction of her parents. The actor revealed in a recent interview about having a 'nonlinear marriage' and embracing motherhood in quick succession. (Also read: Neha Dhupia pens emotional note as she moves out of her 19-year-old home: ‘From crazy casting calls to lovers tiffs…’)

Neha Dhupia shared how her parents reacted to the news of her pregnancy before marriage.

Neha Dhupia surprised many when she got married actor Angad Bedi in a private ceremony at a Gurudwara on May 10 2018, as she announced it by sharing a bunch of pictures on her Instagram. The actor then gave birth to her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi, in November. The duo also have a son together named Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi, who was born in 2021.

Now in an interview with Times Now, Neha opened up about becoming pregnant before getting married and how she broke the news to her family. She said, "We had a nonlinear wedding. We were pregnant before we got married. So, when we went and broke the news to my parents, they were like okay, this is great. But you have 72 hours before we turn this around. Let’s get married. I was given 2 and a half days to then go back to Bombay and get married."

Neha also shared that she was met with a lot of negative comments about her pregnancy. The actor further added, "My choices are not hurting anyone so then there’s no harm in doing what you want, what you please and look at where it got us."

The Tumhari Sulu actor recently took to Instagram to post a bunch of pictures to mark Mother's Day. She shared pictures with her mother and wrote in the caption: "The one thing we all have in common … is that we all got the best ones …happy mothers day today and everyday … love you ma."

Last year the actor worked in a short film titled Good Morning which had focused on the daily struggles of a working mother. She had told OTTplay, "As a mother of two, I’ve realized that there is never a balance between personal and professional life. There are goals that you want to reach, but there are also wishes and ambitions that you want to share with your family. And, as much as I’d like to focus on one thing at a time, it is never possible."

