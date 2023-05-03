Neha Dhupia pens emotional note as she moves out of her 19-year-old home: ‘From crazy casting calls to lovers tiffs…’

Actor Neha Dhupia has a new address in Mumbai as she shifted to a new house recently. Announcing the milestone, the actor penned a long and emotional note about leaving her old house where she spent about 19 years of her life. She has become the new neighbour of her good friend Soha Ali Khan. Also read: Anushka Sharma smiles wide as she and Virat Kohli pose with Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi at event Neha Dhupia moved to a new house in Mumbai.

Neha posted a bunch of memories from her old place on Instagram. From hosting house parties with friends to her baby shower to spending time with her family, the old photos summed up her emotions. She added a long caption and wrote, “Yes it’s a true story … a place I called home for almost 19 years of my life … saying good bye was just the hardest …”

"I still remember as a 23 year old as soon as I walked into this little house I knew I would call it mine forever.. and we did stick to that promise . All I’m doing now is going away for a little bit just so that we both get a little breathing space. It’s been just a day and gosh I miss it so much already…

"Every room, every side, every wall, every nook, every corner has a story to tell … this place I called home saw me grow, laugh, cry, scream from rooftops literally and figuratively. From my first piece of slightest success to my heart breaks to those crazy games nights and those gorgeous Diwali lights and my obsession with multiple things that I would hoard, it just embraced everyone and everything with love and positivity and a view to write “home” about.

"My crazy casting calls to my endless fittings to my evenings with friends and my midnight munchies and those occasional lovers tiffs to many unreasonable conversations with my team I never ever wanted to be anywhere else but home.

"No complaints as I sit and write this in a brand new home with a promise of brand new beginnings but I feel there will be no bigger and more adventurous story to tell in my life than my time spent there.

“These walls welcomed me home after a long day and sometimes kept me home endlessly with the hope of having long days … this home welcomed our love and our babies and I would have wanted any other corner to keep our cot than by the view of the famous mango tree … I would not want any room to be occupied by my parents and family and friends each time they visited than they did and I could not have asked for a better set of neighbours and friends in the building (very little chatter but we always knew we were there for each other). I miss, I miss, I miss it all,” she added.

Soon after she made the announcement, several celebrities rushed to the comments section and sent their love. While Sonu Sood dropped red heart emojis for Neha, Soha commented, “Hello neighbour!!” Karan Johar added, “To new beginnings with the best baggage of memories.” “All the best Neha !! Lots of love,” said Bhavana Pandey.

