Neha Dhupia shares pics from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, asks fans to spot Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures from the time she attended Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding. Neha and her actor-husband Angad Bedi were among the very few people from the industry that the couple invited to their wedding earlier this month.

While the newlyweds were not part of the picture series, Neha was seen flaunting her minimalist mehendi post the ceremony in the post. Neha, who wore a black ensemble in the photos, gave a close look at the design on her palm. She had Angad's name written in her mehendi design. She was seen posing in her room at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, where the wedding took place.

Sharing the pictures, Neha wrote, “Spot #Angad in the frame… mere yaar ki shaadi thi … #latepost #ootd @sureenachowdhri @sangeetaboochra @aasthasharma @iammanisha … for the love of #vicky and #katrina.”

Last week, Angad had also shared pictures of himself from the wedding. The actor posed solo, showing off his sherwani for the wedding. He shared the pictures with the caption, “Vyah hoya mere yaar da!!! (It was my friend's wedding)” and adding Vicky and Katrina's names in the hashtag.

Vicky took to the comments section and wrote, “Mera veer! (My brother).”

Although Neha is yet to share pictures with the bride and groom from the wedding, the actor and Angad were seen posing with a few family members of Vicky at the wedding.

Angad and Neha, along with Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, were among the 120 guests who were invited to the wedding. The guest list also included Sharvari Wagh, who is rumoured to be dating Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal.

In an interview with Filmfare, Sharvari spoke about attending Katrina and Vicky’s wedding. “It was beautiful, you know, just like the pictures they have posted. It was really pure, beautiful and intimate. There are no words to actually describe their wedding!” she said.

