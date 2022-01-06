Neha Dhupia shares pics with Kapil Dev, Romi on his birthday, says he showed videos of his cat to Mehr

Neha Dhupia has shared a birthday wish for former cricketer Kapil Dev. She shared candid pictures from their meeting along with a message, which also bears a mention of Kapil's cat.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Neha wrote, "#happybirthday sir @therealkapildev here’s to a year filled with happiness, having conversations over croissants and you showing our baby girl more videos of your cute little cat… we love you."

She wrote with one of the pictures on her Instagram Stories, “Happy birthday @therealkapildev. All of us and #mehrdhupiabedi loves you.”

The pictures show Neha, her actor-husband Angad Bedi and their daughter Mehr spending an afternoon with Kapil Dev and his wife Romi. A candid picture also shows Mehr standing on a chair, whispering something in Kapil's ear while his wife looks on.

Kapil is friends with Angad's cricketer father Bishan Singh Bedi. The former was recently in news after a film, titled 83, on India's victory at the Cricket World Cup 1983 released in theatres. He was the captain of the world cup-winning team and was portrayed on screen by Ranveer Singh.

Neha and Angad were recently in Goa on their New Year vacation with daughter Mehr, their three-month-old son, and Neha's parents. She had shared a few family pictures from the beach on Instagram and had captioned them, "No regrets, no resolutions only gratitude #bye2021 … be kind 2022."

Neha and Angad welcomed a baby boy in October last year and are yet to reveal his name. Neha was last seen in the film, Sanak, starring Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role. She was also a guest on ongoing reality show, Bigg Boss 15. She will now be seen in the film, A Thursday.

Angad was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

