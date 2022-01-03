Neha Dhupia chills with 3-month-old son in pool, Angad Bedi tosses daughter Mehr into the air during Goa vacation. Watch

Neha Dhupia is currently on a vacation with her husband Angad Bedi and their two kids in Goa. The actor has shared a video of all four of them taking a dip in a pool.

The video shows Angad tossing their three-year-old daughter Mehr into the air as they chill in the pool. Neha is seen standing beside them in water, while holding her three-month-old son in her arms.

Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Neha shared several hashtags, including ‘baby Bedi’, ‘vacation’ and ‘feel it reel it’.

Some of their fans reacted to the father-daughter moment while others showed concern for the kids in the water. A fan commented, “Itne chote bacche ko swimming pool mai ni le jana chahiye (one shouldn't take such a little kid into the pool), your second baby.” Another said, “Aisa ni karna chahiye (you must not do this).” A fan exclaimed, “Even that small kid is in water ah.”

Neha had earlier shared some moments from their Goa vacation as they rang in the New Year. "No regrets, no resolutions only gratitude #bye2021 … be kind 2022," she wrote. Her parents and a few others were also seen in the pictures.

Angad also shared a New Year post on his Instagram account. He wrote, “22 ji koi vadhiya khabar lae ke aain!!! Bahaut hua sangharsh!!! Ab baari hai mehnat ke phal ki (May 2022 bring some good news, it has been a lot of struggle, now is the time for results)!!! To all of you out there... stay strong..stay united. Waheguru #happynewyear here is to 2022 #2022.”

Neha and Angad welcomed their second child, a baby boy, in October last year. They are yet to reveal his name.

Angad was last seen in the third season of the Amazon Prime series Inside Edge. Neha recently saw the release of her film, Sanak, on Disney+ Hotstar

