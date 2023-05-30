Even Neha Dhupia wants this Uorfi Javed outfit, calls it ‘the cutest thing ever’

Uorfi Javed, who literally makes heads turn with her quirky and mostly outrageous outfits, won the hearts of many on Tuesday. She stepped out in a cute jacket which had several tiny soft toys stitched to it. Among them were bunnies, teddy bears, elephants, dolphins, monkeys and what not. She wore it with a short yellow dress and pink heels. Also read: Uorfi Javed was ‘uninvited’ from event for not being on Madhuri Dixit's guest list, she sympathizes with Kangana Ranaut

Uorfi Javed floors everyone with the cutest outfit.( Varinder Chawla)

A paparazzo account shared a video of Uorfi posing for the photographers with the caption: “This is definitely going to be favourite outfit of all cheerful kids out there!” The video got 75000 likes within two hours on Instagram.

Neha Dhupia loves Uorfi's outfit

Neha Dhupia commented on the post, “Want!!” and added in another comment, “The cutest thing ever!!!” Many on Instagram also praised the outfit. A person wrote, “Finally something to appreciate her for.” Another wrote, “Today she is looking cutest.” One more wrote, “Omg so cute want one.” A person rated it “5 star” while another commented, "Urfi ka aaj ka outfit amazing."

Fan hails Uorfi's designers

Praising her designer a person also wrote, “Her team must be the most hardworking designers. When we think this is the ultimate they shut us off and beat their own designs each time. Though her outfits are mostly ridiculed and not favorites, the brain behind those deserve to be recognized for thinking weirdly out of the box.”

When Kareena praised Uorfi

Uorfi is often criticised for her dresses but many also hail her for her confidence of carrying them successfully. Praising her for her confidence, Kareena Kapoor had told Times Now in March, "Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing. The fact that she does exactly as she wants, that's what fashion is all about - when you are comfortable in your own skin and do exactly as you, please. I just love the confidence. I am a confident girl so I am all for confidence. I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off."

Uorfi was seen in Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. She was then seen in MTV Splitsvilla season 14 but its her outfits which have made her a popular personality now.

