Never Have I Ever star Sendhil Ramamurthy signs Bollywood film with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz

Actor Vidya Balan’s next film is a relationship drama, which will be directed by ad-maker Shirsha Guha Thakurta. On Thursday, Vidya Balan shared the news in an Instagram post, adding that the film’s cast also includes the likes of Indian-American actor Sendhil Ramamurthy, Ileana D’Cruz and Pratik Gandhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a bunch of photos with the film’s cast members, Vidya wrote: “Stoked about my next – an untitled charming drama-comedy about modern relationships, which promises to be either your story or the story of your friend. It will make you laugh and cry in equal measure and I’m enjoying playing Kavya to the hilt.”

The film will mark Vidya Balan’s second collaboration with production label Ellipsis Entertainment after her 2017 movie Tumhari Sulu. It will also be co-produced by Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Swati Iyer as part of Ellipsis Entertainment. Filming has already begun for the project at locations across Mumbai and Ooty. “Can’t wait for you all to watch it next year! And wait for an announcement on the title soon,” Vidya Balan added in her post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Vidya Balan has a strict 'no photoshop' policy on shoots, says Dabboo Ratnani

In a separate post, a ‘psyched’ Sendhil Ramamurthy, best known for starring in Netflix series Never Have I Ever and 2011 film Shor In The City, revealed that the yet untitled film brought him back to Mumbai after a hiatus of 10 years. The actor lives in New York with his family. "So psyched to return to Mumbai after a decade to film a truly remarkable script - a yet-untitled drama-comedy about modern relationships, to be directed by Shirsha. When I was told that it would be with amazing actors like Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Ileana, I was doubly excited,” read his Instagram post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ïn a statement, director Shirsha Guha Thakurta revealed she is “nervous" but is looking forward to working with the stellar cast: “When I first heard this story, I was instantly attracted to its universe - honest, funny and so today. The actors have been a dream to work with. Their generosity is something I will always cherish. My producers (Applause and Ellipsis) have been extremely supportive and stood by me like a rock. Yes, I'm nervous, but this journey so far has been truly special."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vidya Balan was last seen in Sherni, which released earlier this year. Pratik's last release was Bhawai and he was also the star of last year's Scam 199: The Harshad Mehta Story.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON