Rajkummar Rao distributes sweets to paparazzi on welcoming baby girl, fans call it ‘perfect example of badhai ho’

Actor Rajkummar Rao made a cheerful appearance at an event in Mumbai on Sunday, arriving with a box of sweets in hand. The actor distributed them to the paparazzi to celebrate a special milestone: becoming a father. Rajkummar and his wife Patralekhaa welcomed their baby girl last month. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on November 15.

Rajkummar Rao distributes sweets

On Sunday, Rajkummar joined the We The Women summit in Mumbai. Several photos and videos from his appearance surfaced on social media, but one clip in particular grabbed everyone’s attention.

In the video, Rajkummar is seen stepping onto the red carpet at the event. His team is seen holding a big bag full of boxes of sweets. He is seen greeting the paparazzi with warmth. He is dressed casually in a white T-shirt, black jacket, and glasses. The actor is then seen distributing the sweets to everyone gathered at the red carpet with a big smile.

As the paparazzi congratulated him on becoming a father, Rajkummar was heard responding with a warm “thank you.” When someone asked whether they had decided on a name for their baby girl, Rajkummar replied, “Abhi nahi” (not yet).”

The video of Rajkummar distributing sweets has been winning hearts on social media, with fans praising his warmth and humility.

“The perfect example of BADHAI HO,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Congratulations.” “Laxmi jii aayi hai,” another fan shared. One posted, “Respect For @rajkummar_rao Congratulations.”

Rajkummar, Patralekhaa embrace parenthood

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on their fourth wedding anniversary, November 15. The couple shared the happy news on social media. “We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed parents, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar,” read the note posted on their Instagram pages. They captioned the post: " The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary.”

In July this year, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy. After dating for several years, they got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on November 15, 2021. The couple have worked together on several projects, including Citylights and the web series Bose: Dead/Alive. In January this year, they launched their own production house, KAMPA Films.