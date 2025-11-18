New dad Rajkummar Rao receives award for Patralekhaa, delivers speech; Farah says ‘saw ur Best Award in the hospital’

This month has been very special for star couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. Last Saturday, on November 15, the actors celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. It was already a momentous occasion for them, but what made this anniversary an even bigger milestone in their happily married lives was the arrival of their first baby! On November 15, 2025 Rajkummar and Patralekhaa welcomed their daughter into the world. Sharing the news, Raj wrote, “🙏❤️ The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary.” Well, the new daddy recently stepped out to attend an award function, and left fans gushing with a wholesome speech.

On Monday, Rajkummar Rao attended an award function to receive a trophy on his actor wife Patralekhaa’s behalf. She was honoured with the award for her performance in the film Phule , which also stars Pratik Gandhi. In a video shared by Patralekhaa, Rajkummar receives the award and states, “Thank you jury for thinking of Patralekhaa because I think she is such a wonderful actor. She didn't get too many opportunities but whenever she got them, she has killed it - be it Phule, IC814, Citylights and many more. And now, of course, I have to go to the hospital where both my darlings are waiting for me.”

Along with this adorable video, Patralekhaa shared, “Thank you so much for honouring me with the Best Actor Female for #Phule. Thank you @ananthmahadevanofficial @pratikgandhiofficial and @dancingshivaproduction and thank you my best husband @rajkummar_rao for receiving this prestigious award on my behalf.” Soon after this video was shared, filmmaker and close friend Farah Khan took to the comment section to write: “We saw ur Best award in the hospital yesterday 😁.” Another comment read, “Congratulations for your little princess 💗🧿,” whereas a fan shared, “Congratulations @patralekhaa 🤗and lots of love to the little one ❤️.” Lauding Patralekhaa’s performance, a netizen stated, “Nailed it man❤️ #Phule is awesome movie.”

We wish Patralekhaa and Rajkummar all the love as they enjoy parenthood!