New mom Alia Bhatt celebrates her birthday in pyjamas with stunning '30' shaped cake. See pic

Alia Bhatt rang in her 30th birthday with a personalised cake topped with fresh fruits and flowers. The actor turned 30 on March 15, and her birthday cake was shaped into the number. Alia's photo from what appears to be a midnight celebration with her loved ones was shared on paparazzi and fan pages on Instagram. The actor wore a printed red and white pyjama set and sat on a white couch in the photo. Also read: Alia Bhatt's unseen pics with Mahesh Bhatt shared by sis Pooja Bhatt in birthday post for new mom

Alia folded her hands and had her eyes closed as she made a wish before cutting her two chocolate birthday cakes shaped in the numbers 3 and 0. This is Alia's first birthday since daughter Raha Kapoor's birth in November last year. Alia was spotted with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor recently at Mumbai airport. The actors are reportedly in London, where they will be celebrating Alia's birthday with their family.

Earlier on Wednesday, many celebs wished Alia on her birthday. While Neetu Kapoor shared Alia's photo and wrote, "Happy birthday BAHURANI (daughter-in-law). Only love and more love," Alia's sister-in-law, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, too, took to Instagram Stories to wish her. Sharing an old photo of Alia from the beach, she wrote, "Happy happiest birthday darling Aaloo @aliaabhatt." Alia's BFF, actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, also shared a birthday post for her. Actors Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor, too, shared Alia's photos in their birthday posts.

Last year, Alia was in Maldives with actor-mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt for her birthday. The actor, who was last seen in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva (2022), had shared photos and videos giving a glimpse into her 29th birthday vacation. From relaxing on the beach to sharing food photos, Alia posted a video montage of her beach holiday. In her caption, Alia had written, "This is 29, thank you for all the love".

Alia, who has worked in films such as Highway, Dear Zindagi, Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, among others, featured in four films last year, including RRR. Alia's upcoming projects include Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, and Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

