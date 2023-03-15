Alia Bhatt's unseen pics with Mahesh Bhatt shared by sis Pooja Bhatt in birthday post for new mom

Actor Alia Bhatt turned 30 on March 15. From Neetu Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor to Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor, many celebs took to Instagram to share their birthday wishes for Alia. On Wednesday, her sister, actor Pooja Bhatt, also shared Alia's photos to wish her on her birthday. Pooja took to Instagram Stories to share a series of photos featuring Alia and herself along with father-filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Also read: Neetu Kapoor wishes 'bahurani' Alia Bhatt with cute birthday post

In the photos, Mahesh Bhatt wore an all-black look, while Pooja and Alia wore white outfits with similar blazers. Alia also wore a black hat in the photos that were seemingly taken last month at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash in Mumbai. In one of the pictures, Mahesh stood in between daughters Alia and Pooja with his arms around them. Sharing it on Instagram Stories, Pooja wrote, "Happy International Alia Bhatt Day (grinning face with star eyes emoji)." Pooja also shared a photo of Alia and Mahesh smiling for the camera.

This is Alia's first birthday as a mother. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia, who tied the knot on April 14, 2022, announced her pregnancy in June 2022. Alia had said via an Instagram post at the time, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir." They welcomed daughter Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022.

Wishing the new mom on her birthday, actor Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself and Alia from an old event, and wrote, "Happy birthday to Raha's beautiful mom." Ranbir's cousin, actor Kareena Kapoor, who is in Africa on a family holiday with Saif Ali Khan and their sons Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan, also wished Alia.

Sharing a throwback photo of herself kissing Alia on the cheek, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday to the best actress ever... love you so much Alia (red heart emojis). Sending you a big hug from your favourite place (wink emoji)." Kareena and family are reportedly in Kenya's Masai Mara wildlife reserve, where Ranbir had proposed to Alia.

Alia will be seen next in director Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. She was recently in Kashmir alongside daughter Raha for the shooting of the film, which will be released this year. Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with the Netflix film Heart of Stone, which will be out in August this year.

