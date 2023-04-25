New mom Alia Bhatt gets 'wonderful welcome' at Dubai hotel and it has something to do with daughter Raha Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor was born on November 6 last year, a few months after the couple's April wedding at their Mumbai home Vastu. Since Raha's birth, both Ranbir and Alia have spoken about their daughter in interviews, and given a glimpse into their lives as new parents. Alia, who is not in the country, took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a glimpse of the 'wonderful welcome' she got at a Dubai hotel. Also read: Alia Bhatt makes stunning appearance in no makeup look, flies out of Mumbai ahead of Met Gala 2023 A Dubai hotel knows how much Alia Bhatt misses daughter Raha, so they gave her a cute little welcome gift.

Alia, who often travels for shoots with daughter Raha, seemingly is travelling solo as their daughter remains in Mumbai with actor-father Ranbir Kapoor. Alia will soon be attending the Met Gala in the US. She is now in Dubai, and the hotel she is staying at made sure she does not miss Raha too much as they gave the actor a sweet welcome gift.

Sharing a short clip of the welcome note, Alia wrote on Instagram Stories, "mo_hotels you have my heart! What a wonderful welcome (hand heart emoji)." The note addressed to Alia read, "Raha's here with you at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira Dubai as we can imagine how much you miss her!" In the background appeared what seemed to look like a white monogram bathrobe with Raha's name written in pink.

Alia Bhatt shared details of the welcome gift given to her by a Dubai hotel.

Last month, as Alia filmed for for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Kashmir, Ranbir had said in an interview that he was 'terribly missing' her and daughter Raha, who had joined Alia during the shoot. When asked about being a new father, Ranbir had said at a media interaction in March 2023, “Naturally your heart, body and mind wants to do everything for your child. Unfortunately, Alia is shooting in Kashmir and has taken Raha away with her. I'm terribly missing them both. They are going to be back (in Mumbai) after another five days. So, I am looking forward to that. Alia and me, both being actors, and both being busy at work, we will have to divide our priorities to balance it out.”

This year, Alia will be making her debut at Met Gala. The much-awaited fashion event of the year is all set to take place in New York on May 1. Ahead of her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone, Alia will reportedly grace the red carpet of the prestigious fashion event in a Prabal Gurung outfit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON