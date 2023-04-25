Alia Bhatt makes stunning appearance in no makeup look, flies out of Mumbai ahead of Met Gala 2023

Actor Alia Bhatt on Monday was seen arriving at the Mumbai international airport. She sported a sans-makeup look and looked relaxed for her journey. While it’s not known where she was heading, fans are currently wondering if she was on her way to New York City for her first Met Gala appearance. Also read: Alia Bhatt posts candid picture of Ranbir Kapoor with daughter Raha, then deletes it. See pic Alia Bhatt will be seen at Met Gala 2023.

For the airport look, Alia opted for baggy Gucci pants, paired with a white top and a beige shrug. Upon reaching the airport terminal, she was greeted by photographers. She also obliged photo requests from some fans before heading towards the airport gate.

Soon after the video was shared on social media, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Her simplicity one of the most down to earth.” “Off to Met Gala,” added another one. Someone also said, “This girl is pure love The way she treat her fans.”

Alia will be making her grand debut at Met Gala 2023 ahead of her Hollywood film debut with the action thriller Heart of Stone. The fest is one of the world's biggest fashion events cum fundraisers.

The Met Gala will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 1. The theme for this year's Met Gala is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'. It will celebrate the legacy of fashion designer Karl Otto Lagerfeld, who served as the creative director of couture house Chanel.

For the big event, Alia will wear a custom design by Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor's big Met Gala debut comes after Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone who made a huge splash with their international recognition at the event previously.

Alia was last seen in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022). She has Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani lined up for release this year. Besides her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot, she will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa along with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

