Alia Bhatt posts candid picture of Ranbir Kapoor with daughter Raha, then deletes it. See pic

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Monday to post a picture of Ranbir Kapoor with their daughter Raha, but deleted it shortly afterwards. The actor then shared the same picture on her Instagram a few hours later on the same day. Earlier this year, the actor-couple had requested the paparazzo not to click Raha's pictures. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor visits Aditya Chopra's home with Alia Bhatt, fans love his sweet gesture for wife) Alia Bhatt deleted a candid picture of Ranbir and Raha from her Instagram minutes after posting it.

In the post, Alia had shared a candid picture of Ranbir sitting beside Raha's stroller on her Instagram. In the picture, Ranbir was seen looking at Raha with his right arm stretched inside the stroller, as Raha was not visible on the camera. Ranbir was spotted in a tee and shorts, sitting beside the stroller on a chair. The now-deleted picture was doing the rounds on social media as many fan pages of the actor posted the candid after it was deleted.

Later on Monday evening, Alia re-posted the same picture on her Instagram, with the caption: "I have become the best photographer since the 6th of November (smiling face emoticon) My world."

Earlier talking about Raha and how as parents they want to shield her from getting the media attention, Ranbir had told his cousin Kareena Kapoor on her show, “So as parents, we will try to protect it (Raha’s privacy) as much as we can. We just want for her to have a normal upbringing. To go to school, to not make her feel too special, different around other children. She should just have a normal life."

Ranbir and Alia got married on April 14 last year after dating for several years. They tied the knot at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony attended by family members and friends. The couple announced that they were set to become parents in June 2022. In January, Ranbir and Alia had met the paparazzi and requested them to not click pictures of their daughter.

Earlier this month, Ranbir and Alia celebrated their first wedding anniversary, where they were spotted outside their under-construction house. Earlier in the day, Alia had shared a special post to mark her and Ranbir's first wedding anniversary. She posted some unseen pictures of them together and shared them on Instagram.

Alia and Ranbir were last seen in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022). It was directed by Ayan Mukerji. While Ranbir's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar released last month, he will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, Alia has Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani lined up for release this year. It reunites her with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, and will release in July.

She will also be making her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, which is set to be released on Netflix in August. She also has Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa along with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

