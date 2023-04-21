Ranbir Kapoor visits Aditya Chopra's home with Alia Bhatt, fans love his sweet gesture for wife

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were the latest celebrity to visit Aditya Chopra's house in Mumbai after his mother Pamela Chopra's death. Singer, producer and screenwriter Pamela Chopra was 74 and died on Thursday. A video of Ranbir and Alia entering the Chopra residence has surfaced and the couple is winning hearts on the internet for two simple reasons. Also read: Jaya Bachchan arrives at Aditya Chopra's home after Pamela Chopra's death, tells paparazzi ‘I want distance’ Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Aditya Chopra's Mumbai residence. (Photos- Viral Bhayani/ Yogen Shah)(Viral Bhayani/ Yogen Shah)

In the video, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia were seen reaching the filmmaker's house. The couple was dressed in white outfits. Upon reaching the entrance, Alia took her slippers off. Ranbir who was behind him, did not hesitate to move her slippers aside and he kept them in a corner, seemingly to avoid blocking the path.

Soon after the video was shared by a paparazzi account, a social media user commented, “Mard sirf apni pasandida aurat ki chappal uthata he (men can only care for thier favourite person).” “The way he moves alia's sandals,” added another one. Someone else commented, “Publicity stunt.”

Besides Ranbir and Alia, several other celebrities have also paid a visit to the Chopra family. Earlier, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan were seen reaching the venue. From Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan to Karan Johar, and Kajol, Ajay Devgn to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, several came to extend love and support. Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor too came with their family.

Pamela Chopra breathed her last at Lilavati Hospital where she was admitted after being diagnosed with pneumonia. She was the wife of filmmaker Yash Chopra and is survived by her sons, filmmaker Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra. She was the mother-in-law of Rani Mukerji.

"She (Pamela Chopra) passed away today early morning due to pneumonia with ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome). She had been admitted to the hospital for 15 days in the ICU," Dr Prahlad Prabhudesai told PTI on Thursday. Soon after Yash Raj Films released a statement and informed that her last rites took place at 11 am on the same day.

It read, “With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning... We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection.”

