Jaya Bachchan arrives at Aditya Chopra's home after Pamela Chopra's death, tells paparazzi ‘I want distance’. Watch

Jaya Bachchan was spotted visiting Aditya Chopra's house in Mumbai after his mother Pamela Chopra passed away on Thursday. She was seen with daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda . As the paparazzi tried to click pictures of her, she was seen motioning them to keep a distance, ahead of her, so that she could walk. (Also read: ‘One by one they all leave us,’ writes Amitabh Bachchan on Pamela Chopra's demise) Jaya Bachchan with Shweta Bachchan-Nanda at Aditya Chopra's residence.

Earlier Jaya's husband, actor Amitabh Bachchan was seen arriving at Aditya Chopra's house to pay his respects. He was with his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai. Writing on the demise of Pamela Chopra, the actor then shared a note in his blog, "In the middle of the efforts made to achieve .. comes the sudden news of the passing of Pamela Chopra, wife of Yash Chopra .. and life comes to a standstill!"

Now, in a new video that has been posted by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Jaya was spotted arriving at Aditya Chopra's residence with daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda. As the photographers started to huddle around her, she made a gesture with her hand indicating for them to move ahead of her way. "I need distance," she said, clad in a white salwar. She was also wearing a mask.

Pamela Chopra breathed her last at Lilavati Hospital where she was admitted after being diagnosed with pneumonia. She is survived by her sons, filmmaker Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra.

"She passed away today early morning due to pneumonia with ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome). She had been admitted to the hospital for 15 days in the ICU," Dr Prahlad Prabhudesai told PTI.

Yash Raj Films said in a statement that the last rites took place at 11 am.

"With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning... We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection," the statement read.

Pamela Chopra was last seen in Netflix's The Romantics. In the four-part docu-series, celebrating the movies of Yash Chopra and his production house, Pamela Chopra revealed she was a cancer survivor.

