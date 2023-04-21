‘One by one they all leave us,’ writes Amitabh Bachchan on Pamela Chopra's demise

Amitabh Bachchan and his family visited filmmaker Aditya Chopra's home in Mumbai after his mother Pamela Chopra passed away on Thursday morning. Amitabh then took to his blog on the same day to share his thoughts on the times spent with her during film shoots and how the sudden news of her demise made him feel that 'life comes to a standstill.' (Also read: Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan visit Aditya Chopra's home; Rani Mukerji sees off Amitabh Bachchan. Watch) Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan penned a note on the memory of Pamela Chopra in his blog.

Amitabh Bachchan had recently recovered from a rib injury while shooting for Project K and resumed work on the film. He began his latest blog by describing the first day at shoot and said, "The first days are ever a day of expectation and unknown elements .. and the first day today was no different .. the look the people the crew the work the work it self ... all alien and in a wonder .. and the topping , the very first scene of the film and a demanding appearance .. "

Writing on the demise of Pamela Chopra, the actor then added, "In the middle of the efforts made to achieve .. comes the sudden news of the passing of Pamela Chopra, wife of Yash Chopra .. and life comes to a standstill ! So much to have spent with her and the film making and the music sittings and the outdoors and the homely get togethers .. all gone in a breath .. And one by one they all leave us ..all left with the pleasant times spent ..And after this ordeal of the first day .. a quick visit to Yash ji’s home and meeting the family and reliving all those years of the past ..life is so unpredictable and tough .."

Amitabh Bachchan was seen arriving at the Chopra residence with his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai. Aditya's wife, actor Rani Mukerji was seen with Amitabh at the house's door as she saw him off to his car. Amitabh has worked in multiple YRF movies, especially in Kabhie Kabhie, which was written by Pamela herself.

Pamela Chopra breathed her last at Lilavati Hospital where she was admitted after being diagnosed with pneumonia. She is survived by her sons, filmmaker Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra.

"She passed away today early morning due to pneumonia with ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome). She had been admitted to the hospital for 15 days in the ICU," Dr Prahlad Prabhudesai told PTI.

