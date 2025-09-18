New mom Kiara Advani shares a glimpse into motherhood, feels being a mother is the hardest job ever

Actor Kiara Advani started a new chapter of life by welcoming a baby girl in July. She recently gave fans a glimpse into her motherhood journey by sharing a reel on Instagram that features singer Rihanna talking about how being a mother is the hardest job ever. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed a baby girl in July.

Kiara shares reel about motherhood

On Wednesday, Kiara took to Instagram Stories to share the reel where Rihanna is seen getting candid about motherhood, and how she developed a respect for her mother after welcoming her own kids.

Kiara has so far chosen to stay away from the public eye and has not spoken about this new phase of her life. However, she gave a subtle glimpse into her state of mind by reposting the reel on her Instagram Stories.

In the reel, Rihanna is seen saying, ‘I think being a mom is probably the hardest job ever. My job seems challenging… It is nothing compared to being a mom, trust me, I always say, mom, I respect you.”

Kiara's Insta Story.

“I love you, great job because we need to hear it sometimes. And then when you grow up you're just like, wow, she made this look easy and just normal. I don't even remember a day that my mom was sick…. Like you don't remember your mom ever not being available for you and now that you're an adult, you're just like, oh my goodness, she's a superhuman… that's why I said that it's like she did this… with less resources and she made it look so seamless and I look up to her so much... She made it so beautiful. I always looked up to her even as a child and as a mom I look up to her even more,” she added.

Last month, her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra got candid about fatherhood in an episode of Kapil Sharma’s show. He said, “Arey pura schedule change ho gaya, abhi main waheen se aa raha hoon subeh subeh. Chahe woh khaane peene ka dhyaan ho, unke sleeping pattern ho, aaj kal raat ko late nights chal rahi hai par alag kisam ki! Teen chaar baje feeding ho raha. (Our schedule has completely changed. I just came from there this morning. Be it taking care of her food or her sleeping, these days we’re awake at night a lot for a different reason. She’s getting fed at 3-4 AM.)”

Kiara embraces motherhood

On July 15, Sidharth and Kiara announced the arrival of their baby girl on Instagram. Their message read, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. – Kiara & Sidharth.” Later, the celebrity couple requested the photographers to refrain from taking pictures of their newborn baby.

“We’re so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full. As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private. So, No Photos Please, Only Blessings! Thank you for your support. Love, Kiara & Sidharth,” read the note which they posted on Instagram. The couple got married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2023. In 2021, they starred together in the war film Shershaah.

Kiara was last seen in War 2, the spy action thriller which also starred Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in lead roles. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film opened to mixed-to-negative reviews from critics, with many criticising its dull writing and poor VFX.