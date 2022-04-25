New video of Ranbir Kapoor from Manali during Animal shoot surfaces online. Watch

Both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have resumed work after tying the knot on April 14. Days after Alia left resumed work on her film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in Manali, where he is shooting for his next, titled Animal. A new video of Ranbir leaving his hotel has now surfaced online. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt share a cuddle in unseen pic with their families from first wedding function

Ranbir has quite a few films in pipeline, including Animal, Shamshera and Brahmastra. On Monday, a video of Ranbir sitting on the front seat of a SUV, with another man on the driver's seat and a man on the back seat, has surfaced online. They seem to be leaving a hotel located amid the hills.

Few days ago, the first look of Ranbir and his co-star Rashmika Mandanna from the film leaked online. Ranbir was seen in a kurta-pyjama while Rashmika was in a white and red saree as they shot in the sun.

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The Hindi film is a crime drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame. Produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, Animal is scheduled to release on August 11, 2023.

Last month, Ranbir and Alia Bhatt were spotted shooting the last leg of Brahmastra shoot in Varanasi. They were seen filming a scene on ghats of Varanasi. As the two kickstarted their wedding celebrations this month, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji unveiled the scenes that were shot in Varanasi. He shared a glimpse of the song Kesariya, which had Ranbir and Alia on a wooden boat.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot at his Bandra residence in the presence of selected family members and friends. Alia and their family members shared the pictures from the wedding on social media after the ceremony was over.

