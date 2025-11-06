New York resident Priyanka Chopra congratulates ‘111st Mayor' Zohran Mamdani: 'History made'

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who currently resides in the U.S. with husband Nick Jonas, took to Instagram to celebrate Zohran Mamdani’s historic victory as the first Muslim and youngest-ever mayor of New York City. Priyanka Chopra celebrated Zohran Mamdani's victory as mayor of New York City, sharing her excitement on Instagram.

Sharing a screenshot of Zohran addressing his supporters after the win, Priyanka expressed her excitement in an Instagram Story that read, “Congratulations Zohran Mamdani. New York City’s 111th Mayor! History made. Congratulations, Mira Nair.” For the unversed, Zohran is the son of acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and noted Ugandan-Indian scholar Mahmood Mamdani.

A screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Story.

About Zohran Mamdani

At just 34 years old, Zohran has made history as both the youngest and the first Muslim mayor of New York City. Born in Kampala, Uganda, Zohran’s family later lived in Cape Town before settling in New York. An alumnus of The Bronx High School of Science and Bowdoin College, where he earned a degree in Africana Studies, Zohran previously served as a New York State Assemblyman before his mayoral victory.

Priyanka Chopra moved to New York City in 2016, when she began filming her American TV debut, Quantico, which aired on ABC. Priyanka and Nick Jonas whirlwind romance quickly blossomed, and by July 2018, Nick Jonas proposed to Priyanka Chopra in Crete, Greece, with a breathtaking Tiffany & Co. engagement ring. Later that year, the couple sealed their love with a lavish multi-day wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, beautifully merging Christian and Hindu traditions in a celebration that captivated fans worldwide.

Priyanka, an NYC resident

After marrying Nick Jonas in December 2018, Priyanka, Nick and their daughter Malti Marie live in NYC. She once talked about her New York apartment with EE72 and said, “This is the view from the living room of our apartment in New York City. It’s still a new home for us, but I instantly felt a connection to it. There’s something about this window, with its stunning views of the skyline and down to the Hudson River that draws me in every time. I’m a water sign, and I’ve always felt a deep connection to it. It grounds me, soothes me, and somehow sparks my creativity all at once.

My favourite time to be here is at sunset. The whole room transforms as the light shifts. It goes from being bathed in gold, to then soft pinks, deep oranges, and finally that quiet blue before night falls. No two sunsets are ever the same, and I love that. It’s become a ritual for me to pause here, watch the sky change, and just be still for a moment.”