Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are excited to celebrate first Lohri, see new pics

Singer Neha Kakkar is excited to celebrate her first Lohri as a married woman. Neha tied the knot with singer Rohanpreet Singh towards the end of last year.

She took to Instagram on Wednesday to share pictures from a recent wedding she attended with Rohanpreet, and wished her fans a happy Lohri. "Aaj hai #NehuPreet ki First Lohri (Today is our first Lohri)! Happy Lohri Hubby @rohanpreetsingh. Happy Lohri Everyone!" she wrote in the caption.

The pictures showed the couple posing at the wedding of their friend, along with other guests. Neha and Rohanpreet met on the sets of a music video, and tied the knot after a whirlwind romance.

Neha realised that Rohanpreet was ‘the one’ not long after their first meeting. She had told designer Anita Dongre, “My first impression of him was that he was so good to each and every person on the set. And undeniably, he was the cutest boy I had ever come across. The attraction was strong. I think it was really in those initial moments itself that I knew he was the one for me.”

Neha and Rohanpreet’s wedding festivities were spread across Mumbai, Delhi and Chandigarh over several days. Their roka ceremony took place on September 21 in Mumbai.

The wedding celebrations in Delhi kicked off with haldi and mehendi ceremonies as well as a sangeet night on October 23. The following day, they got married in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurdwara, and followed it up with a wedding as per Hindu rituals in the evening.

